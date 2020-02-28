Live Now
Suspects in fatal Española teen shooting agree to testify for state

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three suspects charged in the murder of an Española teen have agreed to testify against the primary suspect. However, that’s now postponing his trial.

Mark Hice is one of three accused of killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in 2018 near the Ohkay Casino. Investigators call the shooting a case of mistaken identity.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 19-year-old Axel Zamarron, 20-year-old Anton Martinez and 22-year-old Brittany Garcia are planning to accept plea deals. As part of the plea, they will have to testify against Hice.

Hice’s trial is set for May.

