2 arrested after Alamogordo officer-involved shooting

Feb 01, 2019

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 09:06 PM MST

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - Two men are behind bars after an officer-involved shooting with State Police in southern New Mexico. 

State Police say Travis and Labruce Powell ran from Border Patrol agents Thursday on U.S. 70. 

During the chase, they drove through Alamogordo and shot at officers on the relief route near a gas station. A State Police officer shot back. 

Officers were eventually able to stop them and arrest both men. 

