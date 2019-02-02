2 arrested after Alamogordo officer-involved shooting
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - Two men are behind bars after an officer-involved shooting with State Police in southern New Mexico.
State Police say Travis and Labruce Powell ran from Border Patrol agents Thursday on U.S. 70.
During the chase, they drove through Alamogordo and shot at officers on the relief route near a gas station. A State Police officer shot back.
Officers were eventually able to stop them and arrest both men.
