Suspect’s condition unknown in Clines Corners officer-involved shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A shooting involving state police and deputies from Santa Fe and Torrance counties happened Friday. It happened on Highway 285 about two miles south of Clines Corners.

No officers or deputies were injured but the suspect’s condition is unknown. This story is developing.

