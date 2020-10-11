Suspects charged with burglarizing Rio Rancho neighbors, in trouble again

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho couple caught their neighbors stealing from them earlier this year. Now, court records show the suspects were far from learning their lesson.

Back in February, Rio Rancho Police were called to a house near Unser and Southern after finding a lot of stolen goods that belonged to a house nearby. Police say three people responsible were Taylor Brown, Alondra Lerma, and Alexis Orozco-Hernandez.

Jackie, who still wants to remain anonymous for her safety, says these three took a lot from her family earlier this year, Now, she says she’s not surprised to hear they’re in trouble, yet again. “They’re going to get away with these types of things so they just keep doing what they’re doing,” Jackie says.

According to the criminal complaints, both Brown and Lerma were caught stealing a car in another Rio Rancho neighborhood, near Highway 528 and Northern, just last month. Police say a man called after he noticed the couple struggling to push a green BMW around 2:30 a.m. He thought it was suspicious, so he called police and when officers arrived, Brown refused to talk.

Police say Lerma claimed the car belonged to her friend, but was unable to explain why her friend wasn’t there. Soon after, the real owner of the car showed up.

With the new charges, it makes Jackie wonder if all of this could’ve been prevented. “If they did spend a little bit more time behind bars, this would’ve been prevented. You know, it just seems like nothing seems to get done,” she says.

Since the incident in February, Alondra Lerma has been slapped with a few more drug charges. This is a first for Taylor Brown since the burglary charge earlier this year.

Brown took a plea deal for the February incident and was sentenced to probation. Lerma agreed to seek treatment for drug addiction and she currently has a warrant for her arrest.