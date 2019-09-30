Suspected thief arrested for Carlsbad ‘juggings’

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police believe they’ve caught the thief responsible for so-called “juggings” in their city and others.

Colby Carrington is accused of beating and robbing one person and burglarizing several others shortly after they left the bank. Police say in each case, the person had visited the Wells Fargo on West Fox Street.

It’s a crime trend that started in Houston called “jugging.”

“Upon talking to him that is exactly what he said. They would watch people coming out of the bank with an envelope or money bag, upon getting into their vehicle they would follow them to the next destination and then commit the crime there,” Lt. Jaime Balencia said.

Investigators thing Carrington could also be linked to similar crimes in Deming, Las Cruces, Hobbs, Lordsburg and El Paso. He was arrested in Socorro, Texas, which is just outside of El Paso.