Suspected killer David Parker Ray’s girlfriend released from prison

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – The girlfriend of one of New Mexico’s most notorious predators is now a free woman.

In 1999, Cindy Hendy pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually torturing women, for the crimes she perpetrated around Elephant Butte with suspected serial killer David Parker Ray inside the infamous “toy box.”

Hendy was sentenced to 36 years in prison, but because of the law at the time, she became eligible for release after serving half. The Department of Corrections says her last two years behind bars count as her parole, so following Monday’s release, she does not have to report to the state.

Ray died in prison in 2002. While he talked about burying bodies, he was never actually convicted of murder.

