LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected member of a California gang and his cousin are accused of smuggling people into the U.S.

Luis Chavez, 33, and Emmanuel Pizano were arrested in Lordsburg on July 17. According to court documents, Border Patrol agents found five Mexican nationals in the car Pizano was driving.

The passengers reportedly told authorities they paid money to be smuggled in. The documents say Chavez claimed to be a member of a well-known street gang.