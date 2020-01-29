Suspect tased after high-speed chase, hitting patrol vehicle

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – After leading Taos County deputies on a high-speed chase on New Year’s Eve, 20-year-old Joseph Martinez ended up facedown in a snow-covered embankment.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says the pursuit started in town when Martinez sped off as tribal police tried to make a traffic stop. Deputies were called in to assist in the chase down icy roads.

“El Salto Road is where he turned his vehicle around and charged at the lead unit, which was the tribal unit, and then ultimately went off the bank and overturned,” Hogrefe says.

That’s when Martinez got out and tried to make a run for it before deputies tased him. Deputies on scene say Martinez had a passenger who took off into the woods, but they were never able to identify that person.

Hogrefe says on a busy night like New Year’s Eve, “We’re very fortunate we had no deaths on our highways, no serious injuries and everyone went home safe,” Hogrefe says.

The sheriff says they didn’t find any weapons or drugs in Martinez’s car, and according to court records he only has some traffic violations, so they’re unsure why he took off. He’s now charged with aggravated fleeing.