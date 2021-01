LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) -New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Los Lunas Police Department. NMSP reports I-25 southbound milepost 201 is blocked at this time.

Authorities say officers are uninjured. Police say a suspect was struck by gunfure and is being transported to an area hospital.

NMSP investigating an OIS involving the Los Lunas Police Department. Interstate 25 south bound mile post 201 is blocked. Officers are uninjured. Suspect struck by gunfire and being transported to an area hospital. More information will be released when available. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 25, 2021

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.