HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is at large after a chase with deputies in Hobbs.

It happened last Wednesday when a Lea County deputy tried to pull over a suspected stolen car at an apartment complex near Navajo and Dal Paso. The deputy fired a shot during the scuffle.

Deputies later found the car abandoned nearby, and have not been able to find or identify the driver. The deputy’s injuries were not serious.