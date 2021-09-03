Suspect killed, at least one Valencia Co. Sheriff deputy injured near Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – At least one Valencia County sheriff’s deputy is injured following a shooting Friday afternoon roughly 20 miles west of Los Lunas, according to a tweet from New Mexico State Police. At this time the deputy’s condition is unknown.

The tweet states NMSP pursued a suspect and then was involved in an officer-involved shooting at NM 314 and Davila Road, which is north of Los Lunas. NMSP report that a suspect is deceased.

Highway 314 near Davila Road is closed in both directions at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes. People who live in the area say it’s sad another shooting happened especially following the recent shooting in Albuquerque that injured four APD officers.

No word on what led u to the suspect shooting the officer. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.

Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputy shot on NM 6 mile post 19, deputies condition unknown. NMSP pursued suspect and was involved in OIS at NM 314 and Davila Rd. Suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/l4Tzr6u3e7 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 3, 2021