Suspect injured in Roswell police shooting allegedly pulled gun on officer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about what led to a police shooting in Roswell that left a suspect hospitalized.

Earlier this month, Roswell police responded to a call about an armed robbery near the Family Dollar on East Second Street near Garden Avenue. Sgt. Ryan Craine caught up with suspect Ronald Chavez in a nearby neighborhood.

State Police say Chavez pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer, prompting Sgt. Craine to open fire. Chavez was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock and remains hospitalized.