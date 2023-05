NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences, according to a tweet from NMSP.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of State Road 187 and State Road 152. The suspect was taken to a hospital in the area. No injuries were reported to the officer and deputy involved. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will update as more information is released.