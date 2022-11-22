ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting in Española. The shooting happened on Calle Del Sol.
All officers are unharmed and one suspect has been injured. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.