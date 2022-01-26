NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving New Mexico State Police near Romeroville on Wednesday night. NMSP reports that officers are okay. NMSP says northbound I-25 is shut down at the 343 exit and traffic is being diverted around the scene and back onto I-25 at milepost 345.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.