Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas Thursday morning. According to an NMSP tweet, the suspect is injured and the officer involved is okay. It is unknown at this time the extent of the suspect’s injuries.

Police say roads near Manzano and Airport Drive are closed at this time. They are also asking people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. Information is limited, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.

NMSP involved in an OIS in Los Lunas. Roads are closed near Manzano and Airport Dr. Officer is okay, suspect injured. Avoid the area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ZBajEqWMeY — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) November 19, 2020

