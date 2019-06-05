Suspect injured following officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. New Mexico State Police vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo . ( KRQE ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. New Mexico State Police vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo . ( KRQE ) [ + - ]

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico State Police are investigating officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Bernalillo.

According to NMSP, officers Bernalillo Police Department were involved in a police shooting at La Villa Elena Apartments located near Camino Del Pueblo and Highway 550 in Bernalillo.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. and authorities say the officers involved are ok.

The suspect has been transported to a hospital in the area with injuries. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time. It is also unclear what led to the shooting.

NMSP is investigating the scene, no additional information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as information becomes available.