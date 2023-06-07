SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man linked to an officer-involved shooting has died. The shooting took place in mid-May.

According to Santa Fe Police, they responded to a home on Calle Ojo Feliz for reports of a man that shot off a gun on May 12, 2023.

During an interaction with police, John Eames, 77, was shot by a Santa Fe Police officer. He was hospitalized. Police said they were told on June 6 that Eames had died.

Authorities didn’t say if he was ever released from the hospital after the shooting or if his death was related to the shooting.