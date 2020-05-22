Suspect in Roswell chase that caused explosion in custody

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County Deputies believe they’ve caught the man who crashed into a gas station during a chase earlier this week, sparking an explosion that seriously injured an employee. They arrested 21-year-old Victor Barron Thursday for allegedly trying to use a stolen credit card.

They notice he had burns on his face and arms. Deputies say Barron then admitted he ran authorities in a stolen truck Monday morning before crashing into a gas pump on South Main Street. A young employee suffered third-degree burns. Barron was booked for credit card theft and concealing identity and deputies are working to get additional warrants, they also learned Barron had an active warrant out of Albuquerque for auto theft. Deputies have not released an update on the injured employee.

