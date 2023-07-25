NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An accused cop killer is facing multiple charges, including murder. Authorities connected him to the death of Officer Anthony Ferguson earlier this month.

Dominic De La O is facing first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and eight other charges for the July 15 shooting of Officer Ferguson in Alamogordo.

He’s currently in custody for another case, but the district attorney has filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention.

De La O’s arraignment is scheduled for August 14.

Multiple companies are fundraising for Ferguson’s family. Learn more here.