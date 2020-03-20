Suspect in Jeremiah Valencia’s death pleads guilty to child abuse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final suspect in the torture and killing of Jeremiah Valencia has pled guilty to a number of charges against him.

Investigators say Jordan Nunez helped his dad, Thomas Ferguson, beat the 13-year old to his death back in 2017. Friday, Nunez faced a judge and plead guilty to three counts in connection with Jeremiah’s murder.

Nunez also plead guilty to counts two and three, both tampering with evidence. Jeremiah’s body was found in a shallow grave outside a highway in Nambe three years ago.

Investigators say there was evidence the boy was locked in a dog cage, beaten and starved. Jeremiah’s mother, Tracy Pena, her boyfriend Thomas Ferguson, and his son Jordan Nunez, were all arrested in connection with the murder.

Ferguson killed himself shortly after he was arrested.

Today in court, prosecutors gave a look at what happened leading up to the moments before Jeremiah’s death. Nunez faces anywhere from 14 to 24 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

At the moment, Jeremiah’s mother, Tracy Pena, is facing 12 years behind bars for her son’s death. She’s still awaiting sentencing.

District Attorney Marco Serna released a statement saying he hopes Jeremiah’s family can now start their healing process, knowing that those responsible have been brought to justice. He is also asking for the maximum penalty for Nunez.

