HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A call about a suspicious person in Texas led to the arrest of a murder suspect from Hobbs.

Saturday, just before 3 a.m., officers from the Seminole, Texas, Police Department were responding to a call about a suspicious person looking into parked cars.

The person was placed under arrest for public intoxication and was identified as 17-year-old Jose Santiago Briones Junior.

Officers then discovered he had a warrant for murder out of Hobbs, New Mexico, and was arrested.