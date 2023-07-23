HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A call about a suspicious person in Texas led to the arrest of a murder suspect from Hobbs.
Saturday, just before 3 a.m., officers from the Seminole, Texas, Police Department were responding to a call about a suspicious person looking into parked cars.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Historian shares Oppenheimer’s complex legacy, creation of Los Alamos lab
- Crime: Contractor admits to trying to defraud New Mexico environmental nonprofit
- KRQE Investigates: “Guilty”: Adoptive parents take plea in toddler abuse case
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 21 – 27
The person was placed under arrest for public intoxication and was identified as 17-year-old Jose Santiago Briones Junior.
Officers then discovered he had a warrant for murder out of Hobbs, New Mexico, and was arrested.