SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe judge will hear arguments Thursday over if there’s enough evidence to to move forward with a criminal trial against the woman charged in a wrong-way I-25 crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas firefighter. Once thought to be a victim in the crash, Jeannie Jaramillo is now accused of causing the deadly wreck and lying to police about what happened.

The crash happened on Wednesday, March 2 on I-25 near Santa Fe, killing Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, 43, and retired Las Vegas Firefighter Frank Lovato, 62. Jaramillo, 46, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and several charges including aggravated fleeing, tampering with evidence, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say the situation began after Jaramillo told a person at the Vizcaya Apartments in Santa Fe that she had been kidnapped. Police say that concerned neighbor called police, reporting the alleged kidnapping. As police attempted to stop the car Jaramillo was in, a chase ensued, eventually leading on to I-25 in the wrong direction of traffic.

The chase came to an end when Jaramillo’s car crashed among five total cars: two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle, and two uninvolved vehicles. Lovato was driving a truck (one of the uninvolved vehicles) while Duran was in one of the Santa Fe police patrol units. Both died in the crash.

After the crash, New Mexico State Police say Jaramillo initially told investigators she was the victim of a kidnapping, taken against her will by a man who forced her into a white car that caused the crash. However, three days after the crash, NMSP investigators arrested Jaramillo, accusing her of making up the story about the kidnapping.

A criminal complaint shows Jaramillo was charged in a similar case in Cibola County on September 8, 2021. In that case, Jaramillo was accused of receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and possession of methamphetamine. Investigators tied to the September case said Jaramillo’s statement was suspiciously similar to the Santa Fe crash, stating a male subject was holding her against her will with a knife.

At Thursday’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to make arguments surrounding the evidence and the charges Jaramillo is facing in the Santa Fe case. At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is expected to make a decision as to if there is enough evidence to proceed forward with a full criminal trial. Preliminary hearings serve as an alternative, public method of establishing charges in a case as opposed to private grand jury proceedings.

Jaramillo has been in jail since her arrest in the Santa Fe crash. Prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to keep Jaramillo behind bars through trial. Jaramillo waived her right to a hearing on the matter.