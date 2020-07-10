Suspect in Edgewood murder case caught after two years on the run

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years on the run, one of the suspects in the murder of an Edgewood gas station clerk is back behind bars. Morgan Ramirez is charged with first-degree murder after investigators say she and six others planned the robbery-gone-wrong at the Smith’s gas station in 2018.

Police say during that robbery, one of Ramirez’s co-conspirators, Daniel Martinez, shot and killed the clerk Michael Pelkey. A judge originally allowed Ramirez to stay out of jail pending trial, but in August of 2018, investigators say she cut off her ankle monitor and has eluded them ever since. Thursday, she was picked up by police in Weatherford, Oklahoma.