Suspect in custody following shooting involving SFCSO deputy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- One man is in custody after a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

New Mexico State Police say deputies received a report of a suicidal man at a residence in Edgewood Friday around 11:05 p.m. Authorities say the man, identified as 69-year-old Philip Fiorenzio, then left the residence in a vehicle when a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say that’s when Fiorenzio then made a U-turn and rammed the deputy head-on, causing the airbags to deploy. The deputy fired his weapon at Fiorenzio who was then taken into custody.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Fiorenzio, who was treated at the scene was not injured and now faces multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, and resisting/obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The incident remains under investigation and NMSP say the identity of the deputy involved will not be released until all interviews have been conducted. Fiorenzio has since been booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center without a bond.

