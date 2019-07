State Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting while helping Border Patrol agents.

It happened early Wednesday morning near Las Cruces.

Police say 37-year-old Lewis Delgado was in a stolen car and ran from Border Patrol agents when they tried to stop him.

At one point during the pursuit, investigators say a State Police officer fired his rifle. Delgado was not hit.

Officers were able to stop him on I-25 and arrest him.