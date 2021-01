RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ruidoso Friday. According to a NMSP tweet, the suspect was not hit by gunfire and is in custody

All officers involved are okay. Police are asking people to avoid the 200 block of Mockingbird in Ruidoso. Information is limited at this time, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.