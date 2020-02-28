Suspect in custody after Chaves County home invasion

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest in the home invasion of an elderly woman near Roswell.

18-year-old Anthony Castaneda and a woman are accused of breaking into the woman’s home on Wednesday in the middle of the day. The woman says she was asleep.

When she awoke she noticed her garage door open. She tried to close it and that’s when a man forced her inside at gunpoint. They told her to stay quiet while they stole her jewelry, televisions, clothing, tools and a vehicle.

Deputies later found that vehicle along with stolen property from what they believe to be several burglaries. Police have not yet identified the woman who allegedly took part.