NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for the hold up of a Brinks armored truck in Colorado two years ago. He was arrested here in New Mexico.

The robbery happened in 2018 in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village. As the worker opens the truck, three armed men jumped out of an SUV and steal bags of cash at gunpoint. Investigators say one of those men was Justin White.

White was arrested Wednesday in New Mexico. He faces federal robbery and gun charges.