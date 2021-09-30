Suspect identified in Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have identified the man shot at an Allsups by deputies in Santa Fe. It happened earlier this month.
Investigators say Marvin Montoya, an employee at the store on Avenida del Sur, fired a gun outside. When deputies showed up, they say crisis negotiators tried to get him to surrender, but he wouldn’t. At one point, Montoya is accused of waiving the gun in a threatening manner.
A deputy shot him. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Now that he’s been released from the hospital, he’s charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and other gun-related charges.