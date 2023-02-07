ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department and Otero County Sheriff’s Office shot and injured a suspect Saturday. Police say starting around 6:54 to 7:09 a.m. Alamogordo police got calls regarding a person shot in a vehicle, a stolen car and a single-vehicle crash.

Alamogordo Police and OCSO responded to the crash and learned the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Robert Gutierrez Jr., fled on foot. Authorities found Gutierrez at an abandoned house and they say at some point he was armed with a gun. Officials say an Alamogordo officer and OCSO deputy fired their weapons and struck Gutierrez. New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident. Gutierrez is hospitalized and facing multiple charges, according to Alamogordo Police.