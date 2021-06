ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that no one was struck by gunfire following an officer-involved shooting in Española on Monday morning. Authorities say the incident happened near 707 Calle de Amor and a suspect fired at an officer.

The suspect is said to have then fled the area on foot. The investigation is in its initial stages.

