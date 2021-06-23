Suspect dies following Santa Fe Police officer-involved shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect has died following a Santa Fe Police Department officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. According to New Mexico State Police who are investigating the incident, the shooting took place near the Inn & Spa at Loretto near Old Santa Fe Trail and E Alameda Street.

NMSP reports that officers are okay and are uninjured. Details are limited at this time. Around 10:30 a.m. Santa Fe Police tweeted that the public should avoid the area near the inn due to police activity.

