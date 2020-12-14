Suspect dies following an officer-involved shooting in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Farmington Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on Murray Drive between Bristi Highway and West Main Street and Farmington Police say traffic is blocked at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

New Mexico State Police, the Farmington Police Department, and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting and NMSP says no officers were hurt. No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

