Suspect dies after foot chase with police ends in tasing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a southern New Mexico police department’s use of force.

A Las Cruces Police Officer pulled over two females and one male in a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers identified the male as Antonio Valenzuela, who had a warrant for his arrest.

Valenzuela reportedly fled on foot and one of the pursuing officers used his taser to get ahold of the suspect. After officers cuffed Valenzuela, they noticed he wasn’t responding and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Valenzuela’s cause of death is still being investigated by the Office of the Medical Investigator and the case itself is being looked into by the state police’s Investigations Bureau.