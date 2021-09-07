Suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting in Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where In Moriarty Tuesday morning. The suspect was killed, NMSP says and officers are uninjured.

Officials say an officer from the Albuquerque Police Department Tactical Team was assisting the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office and NMSP when the shooting happened Tuesday morning. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

At this time there are no other details available. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.