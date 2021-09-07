Suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting in Moriarty

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sky News 13 flys over officer-involved shooting scene in Moriarty September 7, 2021.

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting where In Moriarty Tuesday morning. The suspect was killed, NMSP says and officers are uninjured.

Officials say an officer from the Albuquerque Police Department Tactical Team was assisting the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office and NMSP when the shooting happened Tuesday morning. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.

At this time there are no other details available. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES