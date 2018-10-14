Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo

State Police officers were involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Alamogordo.

It happened at the White Sands RV Park south of the Walmart.

According to Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete, his officers were responding to a call of shots fired.

State Police assisted with the situation.

When officers got to the home, Peete says the suspect did not cooperate and barricaded himself inside.

At some point during the situation, the suspect now identified as 55-year-old Gregory Allen Tilly, was shot and transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

“This individual was armed. He did not put his weapon down and at one point in time he had pointed the weapon,” says Peete.

He says the suspect was the only person in the RV.

At this time the investigation remains active and open. The name of the officer involved will not be released until all interviews are completed. The officer has been placed on standard leave.