Suspect charged with voluntary manslaughter after deadly hit-and-run

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been an arrest in a deadly hit and run last year that killed a beloved community member but it turns out there’s a lot more to the story. Mauricio Caballero was hit on East Main in Hobbs last December. After his death, community members shared stories of how Mauricio helped them feeding neighborhood kids and teaching them to breakdance.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Billy Mackey Jr. and Caballero had ‘bad blood.’ According to witnesses, the day of his death Caballero went to Mackey’s property where Mackey and at least two others beat him badly. At one point, Caballero was in the middle of the road bleeding when he was hit by a car. Mackey Jr. is charged with manslaughter, at this point the two others allegedly involved have not been charged.