CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stealing three search and rescue dogs from a New Mexico doctor has been found and arrested. The dogs are safe.

Jon Green was taken into custody by the FBI in San Antonio, Texas on Monday. Carlsbad Police say last month Green broke into the home of his ex-wife, Dr. Kim Lark, stole her car keys, then took of with her SUV and the dogs.

One of the dogs was pregnant and has since given birth to eight puppies. They were all found safe by a private investigator Dr. Lark had hired. She is on her way to San Antonio to be reunited with her dogs.

Green used to go by the name Ted Maher and spent time in prison for the arson fire that killed a billionaire in Monaco. For this incident, he’s facing charges of larceny, fraud, forgery, vehicle theft, and concealing identity. He could face federal charges.