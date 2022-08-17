ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant.

Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New Mexico since being released from federal prison in May. Seven of those robberies happened in Española, one in Santa Fe, and another in Taos.

