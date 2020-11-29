Survivor of wrong-way fatal crash improving after weeks of surgeries

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A young New Mexico couple was on their way to start a new life together when they were hit by a wrong-way driver, killing the boyfriend. The woman who survived the crash was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Her family says not only does she have to physically heal from her wounds, but from the pain of losing her loving boyfriend.

New Mexico State Police say the crash happened at 8:00 a.m. two weeks ago on Highway 550. They say another man was driving north, when he suddenly crossed over the center line, hitting a 2016 Subaru that was going south on 550, near mile marker 22.

Police say Cody Muchmore was driving the Subaru and died on scene. Now, family tells KRQE News 13 the passenger was Muchmore’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Bailey.

“They explained to her that Cody had passed when they got on the scene. She had to be sedated because she was so upset,” says McKenzie Bailey.

While State Police have not identified Bailey as the victim, her sister says she has had to undergo a couple of surgeries already because her injuries from the crash were so extensive. Police have also not told News 13 what has caused the crash, but Bailey and her family say it was because the other driver fell asleep at the wheel.

At the moment, State Police say they are still investigating the crash and plan on charging the driver who caused the crash, but those charges have no been filed yet. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs.