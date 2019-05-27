New Mexico

Survivor of fatal bus crash may soon have lawsuit heard by a judge

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:06 AM MDT

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A judge could soon hear a lawsuit filed by the survivor of a bus crash. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Ramon Grajeda-Beltran and his wife Olga Hernandez-Beltran were on the commercial bus heading to El Paso from Denver last July.

Police say the bus was near I-25 near Bernalillo when it hit a car and rolled. Grajeda-Beltran's Lawsuit claims negligence on the part of the bus driver, and that a lack of seatbelts contributed to the death of his wife. 22 people were injured and two other women died in the pileup.

