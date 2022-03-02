SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office rescued a lost hiker and her dog in the Bisti Wilderness area. On February 27, Diane Brown and her dog went out to explore the Bisti Wilderness, which is in the Four Corners Region.

SJSCO say as it started to get dark and her phone was almost dead, she sent out a text to her husband and friends. She let them she was stuck and gave them her location. On February 28 around 8:30 a.m. The Crownpoint Police Department contacted the SJCSO and an aviation team was sent out to look for Brown.

Police say after an hour of searching Brown was able to get to higher ground and make herself seen by waving a piece of her clothing in the air. She was rescued without any injuries and her only complaint was that she was cold. Brown was prepared with a survival kit and was able to make a fire to keep her and her dog warm throughout the night.