NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico ranks low when it comes to working from home. A WalletHub study ranked New Mexico 41st in the nation. They considered access to high-speed internet and cybersecurity risk.

They ranked New Mexico 38th when it comes to a living environment that includes the cost and electricity and internet, and the average size of homes.

The survey says before the pandemic, only 20% of employed people worked from home. Now, that has grown to 70%.