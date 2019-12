ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans prefer to watch Snoopy over Ralphie for Christmas.

The homeowner research group House Method discovered each state’s favorite holiday movie, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is the most popular holiday movie in New Mexico.

“A Christmas Story” was a clear winner nationally, with 24 states saying it’s their favorite.

The site also asked if “Die Hard is a Christmas Movie. Nearly 60 percent of people said it isn’t.