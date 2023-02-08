NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities made the cut ranking the best and worst cities for football fans. Albuquerque came in at #178 and Las Cruces was #200 in a WalletHub study that ranked 249 U.S. cities.

The study was based on 21 different metrics ranked on a 100-point scale. Cities were chosen with at least one professional football team or at least one college football team. Metrics had to do with the number of professional or college team rankings, the number of hall-of-fame head coaches as well as ticket prices.

Among large cities, Albuquerque came in at #40, just behind El Paso, TX. Las Cruces was ranked #41 as far as midsize cities go.

Pittsburgh, PA, Green bay, WI, Dallas, TX, Boston, MA, and Los Angeles, CA made up the top five spots.