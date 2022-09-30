NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new initiative will begin looking into the food and housing needs of college students across New Mexico. The Basic Needs and Security project will conduct a state-wide survey of students at public universities in the state.

Students will be asked about their access to food and housing to help identify areas where they need help. The goal is to use the results to identify ways to fix food and housing insecurity and to improve access to services for students. The project is made possible due to a partnership between the higher education department and University of New Mexico’s basic needs project.