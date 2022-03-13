GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Current and former employees of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospitals held a town hall on Saturday discussing the mistreatment many have felt since the hospital’s new management, Community Hospital Corporation, took over and are demanding their removal.

Since October, Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital’s working conditions and staffing issue has gotten worse according to community members.

CHC took over the hospital back in 2020.

At the town hall, union members and the community talked about a recent survey that was administered by current and former employees.

According to hospital administrators, many employees have left for higher pay. That survey says otherwise.

“It boiled down to two things in my mind. Lack of respect for the staff and providers and lack of trust in the administration and the decisions there were made without providing a clear plan. Absence of communication was glaring,” said one former employee.

One claim that was made was a doctor was denied family medical leave under the CHC leadership. Close to 150 employees have left Rehoboth McKinley since CHC’s take over the hospital.

News 13 reached out to hospital leadership for comment on the survey and yesterday’s town hall meeting but has not heard back.

Back in October, workers unionized to demand better pay and working conditions. Community members and union members are now working on a petition to the board of directors to remove CHC. No word yet on when that petition will be filed.