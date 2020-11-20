Supreme Court to hear business compensation case for pandemic losses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Friday, scheduling oral arguments in a case over whether the state must compensate businesses for losses during the temporary closures or other public health emergency restrictions.

The oral arguments are scheduled to start on Jan. 13, 2020. According to a news release, the court’s order establishes a schedule for the parties to submit legal briefs.

In an opinion issued earlier this month, the state court said New Mexico Legislature has authorized state officials to impose civil administrative penalties to enforce the public health order in restricting business operations. The Court’s unanimous written opinion provides the detailed legal reasoning for an oral decision issued form the bench in August following a hearing in which attorneys presented arguments to the justices.

