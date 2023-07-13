SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the state Supreme Court ruled on a private land dispute in Quay County. They said that the public is able to cross a rancher’s private property due to a “prescriptive easement” which has been in place for decades for uninterrupted travel on the road.

The high court ruled unanimously in a dispute over the 6-mile Quay Road AI, which is used to access land owned by the state and several other ranchers. Property leased for a solar energy farm near Tucumcari is also reached via the road.

The issue came when McFarland Land & Cattle Company wanted to stop Caprock Solar 1, LLC from using a “low water crossing” over an arroyo on its property to get to land Caprock leased from a nearby rancher to build a solar array.

After a flood in 1954 washed out a nearby bridge, the road was rerouted to the current low-water crossing. A Department of Justice press release states the arroyo crossing must be used to travel on the southern three miles of the road to get to the state land, other ranches, the solar array, and an electrical substation.

The lawsuit was filed by McFarland in 2015 when the energy company declined to pay for the right to use the crossing. The high court clarified what was required to prove a “public prescriptive easement” claim allowing people to use the portion of private property without getting the landowner’s permission. “The law of public prescriptive easements in New Mexico does not require a showing of a minimum amount of use or number of users, as it is the public character of the road that guides a fact finder’s determination of a public prescriptive easement,” the Court wrote in an opinion by Justice David K. Thomson.

A district court in 2018 determined that Quay County, Caprock Solar, and a construction company Caprock hired to build the solar farm had proven their claim of a “public prescriptive easement. The state Court of Appeals would reverse that decision though, finding that there was not enough evidence of general public use of the road and the travel of neighboring ranchers and people granted to cross the land didn’t constitute use of the general public.

The state Supreme Court reaffirmed the original district court findings. They said there was sufficient evidence that established the road had a “public character,” citing the fact that the road appeared on Quay County road maps since 1956, the county performed maintenance on it, and a local title company identified it as a public road.